Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $130.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.96.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

