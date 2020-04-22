Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, approximately 1,316 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several research analysts have commented on OCLDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Origin Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Origin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Origin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.