Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,336 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

