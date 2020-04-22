Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,217 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

