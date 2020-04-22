Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,252 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,357,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,380,000 after acquiring an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,655,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,916,000 after buying an additional 87,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after buying an additional 830,781 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,391,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,891,000 after buying an additional 168,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,689,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

