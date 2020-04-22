Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,008 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.85.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 44,166 shares of company stock worth $25,207,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $307.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

