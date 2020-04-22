Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,841 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $13,284,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $304.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.23.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

