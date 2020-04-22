Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,326 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 471.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,945,000 after buying an additional 302,615 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 32.1% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $9,066,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

NYSE LW opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

