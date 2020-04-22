Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

