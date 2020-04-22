Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.71 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.81.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

