Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Lear worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.52. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Lear in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

