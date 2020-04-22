Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,886 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,809 shares of company stock worth $3,931,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

