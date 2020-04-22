Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 12,500 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $137.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -140.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $145.91.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.76.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

