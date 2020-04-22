Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

