Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 7,357 Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Fidus Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $211.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.27%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Edward H. Ross acquired 4,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,106.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Charles Lauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDUS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Securities raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

