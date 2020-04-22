Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 605 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 73,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.14. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $323.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total value of $202,886.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,987.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,803 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,807. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

