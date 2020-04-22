Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 5,564 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

