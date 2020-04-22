Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 3,599 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

FITB opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.51). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.