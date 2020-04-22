Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $190.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

