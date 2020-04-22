Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,361 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,023,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,785,000 after acquiring an additional 325,970 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

