Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 3,044 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4,058.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

