Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $191,000 Investment in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Shares of CLTL stock opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.73.

