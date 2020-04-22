Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.33.

Shares of SHW opened at $484.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.65 and a 200 day moving average of $550.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

