Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $6,610,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 73,714 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Hologic to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

