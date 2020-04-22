Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

IBB opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $128.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

