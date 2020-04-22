Optimum Investment Advisors Has $348,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

