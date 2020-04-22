Optimum Investment Advisors Has $318,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

