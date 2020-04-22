Optimum Investment Advisors Has $317,000 Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors owned 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

