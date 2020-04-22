Optimum Investment Advisors Has $288,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

