Optimum Investment Advisors Has $270,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,795,000 after purchasing an additional 996,700 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,075,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,016,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,806,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 998.1% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 254,468 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.