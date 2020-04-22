Optimum Investment Advisors Has $206,000 Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,785,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $618.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.02. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $216.62 and a 12-month high of $665.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.41.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

