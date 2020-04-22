Optimum Investment Advisors Has $186,000 Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Accenture stock opened at $170.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.