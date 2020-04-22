Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.82.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.