Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

VZ opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

