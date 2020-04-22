Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 453,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 414,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 153,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 278,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.