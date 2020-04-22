Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.84. 40,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

