Oppenheimer Comments on Paylocity Holding Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paylocity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PCTY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

