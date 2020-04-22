Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $1.60 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Omni has a market cap of $900,613.55 and $496.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00022885 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00591214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007538 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 224.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,914 coins and its circulating supply is 562,598 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

