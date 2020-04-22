Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.87.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $57.94 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
