Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $57.94 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

