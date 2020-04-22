Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,460,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 16,556,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,812,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 26.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,490,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after buying an additional 1,264,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after buying an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,601,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.87.

OLLI opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

