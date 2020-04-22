Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 39.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 126,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 893,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,945,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

