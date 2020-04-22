Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $227,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 4.7% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 30,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,483,240. The firm has a market cap of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average is $183.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

