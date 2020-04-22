Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 15,356 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,565.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.8% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $11.22 on Wednesday, reaching $182.02. 10,941,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,659,232. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

