OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCFC opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $889.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $280,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $41,960.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

