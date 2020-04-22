NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NUVA opened at $55.74 on Monday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in NuVasive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

