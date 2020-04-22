Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Envista by 2,654.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

NVST opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

