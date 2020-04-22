Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 203 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

