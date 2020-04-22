Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.