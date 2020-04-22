Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

