Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

